Grundy County Commission reviews various county departments

The Grundy County Commission Tuesday morning discussed a closed bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. A replacement tube order for the bridge has been canceled. The Southwest 86th Avenue bridge will remain closed due to a failed inspection by the Missouri Department of Transportation in April. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the county is looking into a new bridge. A letter is to be sent to the Madison Township.

The Road and Bridge Department is assessing trouble-prone sites around the county. Damage is being assessed, and debris is being removed that was caused by recent weather.

Grundy County Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported local purchasing of pharmaceuticals is being integrated into ambulance service stock. New internet equipment was installed in the newest ambulance. Each ambulance has a mobile hot spot used mainly for records and data management.

Elizabeth Gibson with the Grundy County Health Department reported the county has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide cases exceed 12,000. Up to 200 tests will be performed at the community-wide COVID-19 testing event in the parking lot of the Trenton First Christian Church Saturday from 10 to 2 o’clock. The public is asked to contact the health department to make arrangements to receive testing.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reviewed an intergovernmental agreement and application involving COVID-19 funds.

Ray will participate in a Green Hills Regional Planning Commission teleconference Wednesday regarding COVID-19 relief funds. Topics will include processes and legalities with the distribution of CARES Act funding. The teleconference will include elected officials from the planning commission’s service region, including Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties.

The Grundy County Commission will meet Monday next week to conduct business and set up polling places for the Municipal Election next Tuesday. The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Trenton Monday includes a Road and Bridge update at 8:30 in the morning, Emergency Management at 9 o’clock, Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 9:30, and the Grundy County Health Department at 10 o’clock. The commission will start setting up voting equipment at 10:15.

