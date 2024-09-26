Grundy County Commission reviews health insurance bid, brush law, and bridge work

On September 24, 2024, the Grundy County Commission held its regular meeting, during which several matters were discussed, ranging from health insurance bids to updates on local infrastructure projects.

Health Insurance Proposal

Dale Phillips, a representative from Colonial Life, attended the meeting to discuss health insurance options for the county. Phillips expressed his intent to submit a bid for the county’s health insurance coverage. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray informed Phillips that he could move forward with submitting a formal bid. Phillips was instructed to send an email outlining the necessary information required for the bidding process.

Bridge Certification and Property Interests

Gary McFee from the Howe Company brought paperwork to the meeting for clearance certification related to a bridge on Northeast 105th Street. He also presented a decision to waive the acquisition of additional property interests for the same bridge. Additionally, McFee provided a letter detailing temporary and permanent easements and delivered a list of bridges eligible for the Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) Program.

Ambulance Update

Grundy County Ambulance Director Matt Walker updated the commission on recent activities, including participation in a mock disaster exercise held on September 21. Walker reported that the exercise went smoothly and deemed it a success.

Discussion on Brush Law

Brad and Charles Wilford raised concerns regarding the enforcement of the county’s brush law. They reminded the commission that they had submitted a list of areas needing attention about a year ago, but they felt no action had been taken. The Wilfords expressed reluctance to create another list if the brush law was not being enforced. Commissioner Brad Chumbley assured the Wilfords that the commission was willing to address the issue by compiling a new list of problem areas.

Maga Lane Tube Installation

A question was raised regarding the installation of a tube on Maga Lane. Commissioner Don Sager responded that while the installation could be completed later, the Grundy County Road and Bridge crew already had three to four tubes on the ground, which would be installed before addressing Maga Lane.

Other Business

The commission made a couple of courtesy calls during the meeting and signed another brush letter to be sent to a property owner in Marion Township regarding brush maintenance.

The next Grundy County Commission meeting is scheduled for the following week, where additional topics are expected to be addressed.

