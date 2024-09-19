Grundy County commission reviews bridge projects and contract agreements

Shannon Howe of the Howe Company presented a close-out letter for a bridge on Northeast 122nd Street during the Grundy County Commission meeting on September 17. The final inspection was completed, and the project is now finished.

In addition, paperwork was signed for an engineering services contract related to a bridge on Northeast 110th Street and another on Northeast 105th Street.

Sara Wilson inquired about the possibility of placing a sign on her road that would read “bridge out—no through traffic.” The purpose would be to deter individuals who should not be traveling on that road. It was noted that no one resides in the area, and those who venture down the road might be engaging in suspicious activity. The commission confirmed that installing the sign would not be an issue.

The commission also voted to sign and adopt an ordinance to establish a procedure for Grundy County to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain officials.

Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barb Harris discussed the county’s certificates of deposit. She noted that one CD, valued at $500,000, is currently set at an interest rate of 4.6%, and it is time for renewal. The county has the option to rewrite it and secure a 5% interest rate. Additionally, the county is still awaiting confirmation on the renewal rate for a $1,000,000 CD.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reported that the vault in the downstairs courtroom has been deemed satisfactory by Grundy County Circuit Clerk Becky Stanturf.

Lisa Colson, from the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, provided details on a potential new position that would combine the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Missouri Emergency Response Commission for an 11-county region. Counties would contribute $6,300 toward the salary for this position.

Ray also asked about the consequences of not paying solid waste dues. Colson confirmed that there are no issues with nonpayment. She mentioned that she is in the process of hiring someone to fill a position responsible for collections and outreach.

Additionally, Colson discussed recycling trailers during the meeting.

