Grundy County Commission review procedures at Monday meeting

Several topics were discussed during the Grundy County Commission meeting Monday.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported there were site inspections not completed related to the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster regarding last year’s flooding. The inspections will resume June 15th. They involve verifying damage.

Briggs also talked about elected officials and staff needing to use identification tags during emergency incidents. The photo IDs include QR codes to identify personnel and credentials.

Grundy County Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported efforts are being taken to avoid the area near the Saint Luke’s Hospital near the Plaza at Kansas City due to unrest in the area. Patient transfers are being diverted to other facilities when possible until conditions improve.

Elizabeth Gibson with the health department provided a summary of the drive thru testing event in Trenton Saturday. She said 137 individuals were tested at the event. She also reported a third positive case of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Grundy County Commission set up voting equipment at polling places Monday for Tuesday’s election. The commission will collect voting equipment Tuesday night after polls close at 7 o’clock.

