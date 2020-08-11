Grundy County Commission reports on CARES Act funding distribution

The Grundy County Commission accepted CARES Act funding applications from 14 entities the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. Allocated funds totaled $961,512.72. There are $194,092.90 in unallocated funds that will be distributed on an as-needed basis to the 14 entities.

Grundy County, the Grundy County Nursing Home District, the Grundy County Health Department, the Grundy County Library, the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled, and the Senior Tax were each allocated $121,439.71 in grant funds. Trenton was allocated $50,481.58.

North Central Missouri College was allocated $85,412.57, and Trenton R-9 was allocated $72,593.57. For other school districts, Grundy County R-5 was allocated $6,818.47, Laredo R-7 $7,521.59, Spickard R-2 $5,837.54, Pleasant View R-6 $4,214.95, and Newtown-Harris R-3 $9.19. Jamesport R-7, Princeton R-5, and Meadville R-4 forfeited.

Applications were declined from Galt, Laredo, Spickard, Tindall, Brimson, and the Franklin, Jefferson, and Taylor townships. Other applications declined were from Grundy County Rural Fire and the Spickard Fire District.

Taxing entities that forfeited funds included the Harrison, Jackson, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Myers, Trenton, Washington, and Wilson townships as well as the Spickard Road District, Galt Fire, and the Laredo Fire District.

Entities with accepted applications for Coronavirus Relief Funding are asked to submit documentation outlining quantity, item or service, a brief justification, and a monetary amount for pre-approval. Pre-approval is not required, but it is recommended. The entities are also asked to submit the original invoice with the check number to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office.

The Grundy County CARES Act Task Force and the Grundy County Commission will begin the approval process weekly beginning August 18th. Reimbursements will take place on a monthly basis until the program deadline of December 15th.

The Grundy County Commission also accepted a resignation on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th from Ambulance employee Lynn McVay. It was noted Elizabeth Webb has been moved from part-time to full-time status for Grundy County Ambulance.

The commission adopted a conflict of interest resolution from the Missouri Ethics Commission. The resolution is adopted every two years.

The county website it being updated. Updated items are to include elected officials and information links.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs is attending a regional training exercise planning workshop via a web conference. The training is required to maintain compliance with the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

