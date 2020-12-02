Grundy County Commission releases preliminary schedule as it works toward 2021 budget

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission has released a preliminary schedule as it works to prepare the 2021 budget.

Budget appointments planned for the morning of December 15th include Coroner Dewayne Slater at 8:30, Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett at 9 o’clock, Public Administrator Jill Eaton at 9:30, and Assessor Kathy Veatch at 10 o’clock. Judge Thomas Alley and a juvenile officer are also scheduled to meet with the commission on December 15th at 11 o’clock.

Budget appointments planned for the morning of December 22nd include Treasurer Barb Harris at 8:30, Circuit Clerk and Recorder Becky Stanturf at 9 o’clock, Buildings and Grounds/the Local Emergency Planning Committee at 9:30, and Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 10 o’clock. The Grundy County Commission is also scheduled for December 22nd to meet with Extension and a 4-H Youth Specialist at 10:30, State Senator Dan Hegeman at 11 o’clock, and the Associate Circuit Court at 11:30.

Related