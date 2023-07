Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Speed limits on gravel roads will be discussed at the Grundy County Commission meeting next week. The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Trenton on July 25 includes Michael Marriott with the Missouri Department of Transportation at 9 o’clock.

Before that, the county commission will meet with Grundy County Road and Bridge Supervisor Chris Ward at 8:30.

Ambulance Director Matt Walker is also on the agenda for July 25 at 10 o’clock.

