Grundy County Commission opens bridge project bids

Plans are progressing for the construction of a new bridge in the northwest part of Grundy County.

The Grundy County Commission recently opened bids from seven companies. The bid documents were provided to the project engineer, the Howe Company, for review. A discussion with Howe Company representative Gary McFee is on the agenda for the Grundy County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. The project involves the replacement of an older bridge on Northwest 110th Street in Washington Township.

The Commission’s agenda for Tuesday also includes weekly meetings with the Road and Bridge Department at 8:30 a.m. and the Ambulance Service at 10 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, commissioners will participate in a conference phone call with FEMA representatives. Grundy County and several townships sustained infrastructure damage to rural roads and bridges due to storms and flooding this summer.