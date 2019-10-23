Grundy County Commission meets with health insurance representatives

The Grundy County Commission met with representatives from Lifestyles Insurance Tuesday to discuss county employees’ health insurance no longer being covered at some places, specifically with Saint Luke’s Health System.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says new insurance cards are to be issued under the same parent company to finish out the contract until the new year when a new plan can be put into place.

The commission has contacted several other agents who are health insurance brokers and plans to meet with them in the coming weeks.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares