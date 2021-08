Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission made an appointment to the Serve Link Board on August 17th.

Phyllis Jackson was appointed to replace L. D. Gibson, who resigned. County Clerk Betty Spickard reports Jackson will serve the 2021 to 2024 terms.

The Grundy County Commission tabled a bid involving concrete work planned at the courthouse’s north entrance and east side driveway entrance.

