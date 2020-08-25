Grundy County Commission grants pre-approval to several entities for COVID-19 relief funds

The Grundy County Commission granted pre-approval to several taxable entities the morning of Tuesday, August 25th for Coronavirus Relief Funds. Pre-approval was granted to Spickard R-2, Pleasant View R-6, and North Central Missouri College for COVID-19-related expenses. Funds were allocated to those entities earlier this month based on assessed valuation.

COVID-19 funding is being used to provide personal protective equipment for ambulance personnel. Items include eye protection and powered air purifying respirators.

Work continues on the Sandhill Bridge near the junction of Northeast 110th Avenue and Northeast 10th Street in Marion Township. The Road and Bridge Crew is working to armor the embankment with shot rock after damage incurred during flooding last year.

A draft plan involving a tabletop emergency preparedness exercise is to be released next week for review. The exercise is to take place later this year.

