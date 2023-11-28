Grundy County Commission elects to place a use tax on the April ballot

The Grundy County Commission November 28th elected to place a use tax on the April ballot. The Missouri Department of Revenue reports Grundy County’s use tax rate 4.225%.

The Missouri Department of Revenue explains a use tax is imposed on the storage, use, or consumption of tangible personal property in the state. The state rate is 4.225%, and cities and counties can impose an additional use tax.

The Grundy County Commission reports the use tax rate is set by the Missouri State Legislature through statewide legislation, which allows the county to collect it. The county does not set the rate.

The Salary Commission recommended a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for Grundy County elected officials. The final decision will be made on the adjustment during budgetary time. Assessor Nathan Curtis is the Salary Commission chairperson.