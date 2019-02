The Grundy County Commission met with Sheriff Rodney Herring and a representative from Foster Refrigeration Tuesday morning to discuss a refrigeration unit that went down at the Law Enforcement Center in Trenton.

Commissioner Joe Brinser says Foster estimated the cost of repair for the unit at $4,000. The refrigerant in the unit is being phased out, and the Commission is looking to replace the unit.

The Commission plans to seek bids for a refrigeration unit.