Grundy County Commission contract services for bridge work and river bank stabilization

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission signed paperwork with the Howe Company September 12th.

A construction phase contract was signed for bridge work on Northwest 110th Street. Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell reports American Rescue Plan Act money will fund the project.

The commission also signed an agreement for professional services on Phase 2 of the Thompson River Bank Stabilization. The project will include similar work to what was done in Phase 1, but it will be done in another location to prevent a washout down the river. Phase 2 of the stabilization work is through Housing and Urban Development.

Related