Grundy County Commission continues to work on the building of three bridges

The Grundy County Commission approved an agreement with the Howe Company on June 14th on the preparation of submittal for a funding application to assist with the building of three bridges. County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the bridges would be on Northeast 122nd Street, Northwest 110th Street, and Northeast 62nd Street.

The commission approved a National Incident Management System Resolution involving emergency management. Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the resolution is required to say the county will follow federal law to receive a grant.

There was a discussion with NW Electric regarding the build-out of the 911 radio system since the county is using a couple of NW Electric’s towers for the radio equipment upgrade.

An application was received from Great River Engineering regarding a bike trail from Brimson to Crowder State Park.

A company wants to put a methane pipeline from Daviess County into Trenton. The company is to send more information to the commission.