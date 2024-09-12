Grundy County Commission considers panic button system

The Grundy County Commission held a meeting on September 10th to discuss several key issues, including the purchase of equipment for the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network and the county’s use tax revenues.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs provided details about a proposed panic button system. Sheriff Rodney Herring made the decision to order the equipment for the project. Briggs noted that he would not be ordering a radio for the system, as Herring planned to complete the project.

During the meeting, DeAnn Ferguson inquired about the use tax passed by voters in April. It was reported that the county received its first use tax check on September 9th, totaling $13,024.70. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray explained that while the county has started collecting the tax revenue, the funds cannot be spent until they are included in the 2025 budget.

Ferguson also raised questions about plans for wages at the detention center and sheriff’s office. She questioned why Sheriff Herring had to write and apply for grants when no other department heads were required to do the same. Ferguson mentioned that Herring had applied for a grant to upgrade the sheriff’s radios and remarked that without these grants, his department would not be functioning as it is.

Herring’s department faces ongoing challenges due to limited staffing caused by wage constraints. He has been forced to take on multiple roles to cover these gaps.

Commissioner Brad Chumbley commented on the county’s budget limitations. He stated that if all county offices were to fully spend their budgets, Grundy County would only have between $1,300 and $1,500 left in the bank at the end of the year. This minimal balance, he said, leaves little room for salary increases in the next year. The commission hopes the use tax revenue will help close this budget gap, though it remains uncertain how much revenue will be generated.

Additionally, during the meeting, Ronnie Tabbert expressed his gratitude to the commission for its support of his township. He brought up concerns about the Norris Quarry being out of rock again and requested the commission to inspect Northeast 105th Street.

