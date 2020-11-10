Grundy County Commission awards HVAC bid; COVID-19 funds approved for five entities

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on Tuesday morning, November 10th approved a bid for HVAC work at the courthouse.

Wilson Heating and Cooling submitted the only bid for work. The project will include three two-stage 96% efficiency natural gas furnaces, an exhaust flue, a supply line, ductwork, and labor at $20,221. This system will replace the boiler, which Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray notes has become increasingly troublesome and difficult to maintain in recent years.

Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations were approved for five entities. They were Sunnyview Nursing Home for $8,654.96, Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled for $1,397, North Central Missouri College for $1,155, Grundy County for $24.95, and the Jewett Norris Library for $5,559.47.

Philips heart monitors have been ordered for Grundy County Emergency Medical Services. CARES Act funding will pay for the monitors. They are capable of offering video monitoring and medical control as well as transmitting information to patient care providers to allow for a contactless transfer of care when needed.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported that call volume has remained on track, but the nature of the calls has changed to COVID-19. Interfacility transfer numbers are slightly up from previous years.

Equipment purchase plans were outlined for the fiscal year 2021, and the possible remount of an ambulance was discussed. The process would include using the existing patient care provider compartment from the current vehicle and mounting it to a new cab and chassis. The process would be performed at the facility where the ambulance is originally assembled and would certify the vehicle as new. The procedure would also satisfy safety compliance regulations.

L3Harris and Command 1 LLC has requested information detailing an updated 911 communications system. Both firms are located in Missouri.

An updated user agreement was submitted to NW Electric involving a lease agreement to place 911 radio equipment on the NW Electric towers near Galt and west of Trenton. The agreement will be reviewed before being signed and active.

