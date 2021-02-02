Grundy County Commission approves Local Emergency Operations Plan and Law Enforcement Block Grant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved the Local Emergency Operations Plan and the Law Enforcement Block Grant the morning of February 2nd.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the law enforcement grant involves the sheriff’s office and rolls over every year.

Tusa of Liberty will hold a conference at the courthouse in Trenton on February 8th at 10 o’clock regarding 911 radio system consulting services.

The Grundy County Commission’s Annual Township Meeting will be at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri in Trenton on February 12th at 6:30. The meeting will involve a discussion of CART rock with township representatives and an operations update.

