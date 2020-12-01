Grundy County Commission approves funding to repair Muddy Creek Bridge; presented updates on options for ambulance upgrades

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission Tuesday morning, December 1stapproved allocating funding to repair the Muddy Creek Bridge on 28th Street.

The county portion totals $49,510. Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton last week presented a tabulation of bids for repairs. Shannon Howe from the Howe Company and Urton will meet with the commission Tuesday morning, December 8th at 11 o’clock to review the project scope and timeline.

The commission approved COVID-19 Relief Fund allocations for six entities. They included Grundy County Emergency Medical Services for $4,114.25 for the purchase of personal protective equipment, North Central Missouri College for $540 for an on-campus nurse, the Trenton R-9 School District for $46,517.72 for distance learning and disinfecting supplies, and the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled for $2,845.33 for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Other allocations were approved for the City of Trenton for $24,604.30 for personal protective equipment, conferencing equipment, and disinfecting supplies and the Laredo R-7 School District for $913.26 for distance learning and disinfecting supplies.

The commission approved a change of employment status for Emergency Medical Technician-B Jeremy Summers and Registered Nurse Elizabeth Webb from full-time to part-time.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy presented two options for upgrading ambulances. They included purchasing one all-new truck or remounting two used boxes. The used boxes are about 14 years old and would require upgrades to meet service requirements. Two of the current ambulances have 180,000 to 190,000 miles on the chassis. The newest ambulance put into service earlier this year has about 60,000 miles. The issue is to be discussed further during the fiscal year 2021 budget proposals and reviews this month.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares