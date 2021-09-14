Grundy County Commission approves engineering firm for bridge replacement projects

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on September 14th approved the Howe Company of Macon as the consulting engineering firm for a project involving the future replacement of nine rural bridges.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the commission looked at six proposals, scored them, and chose the Howe Company’s. The decision was based on expertise and technical competence, capacity and capability, and record of performance. There was no dollar amount tied to the selection of the consulting engineering firm.

The Grundy County Commission plans to attend the Northwest District Commissioners meeting in Tarkio on September 16th.

