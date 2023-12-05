Grundy County Commission approves drug monitoring renewal

On December 5, the Grundy County Commission renewed a memorandum of understanding with Saint Louis County for a prescription drug monitoring program. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reported that the program incurs no cost to the county.

Saint Louis County initially implemented this program in April 2017.

In October 2017, the Grundy County Commission adopted an ordinance to establish a prescription drug monitoring program in Grundy County. At that time, they also accepted a user agreement with Saint Louis County to facilitate the setup of Grundy County’s program.

In May 2021, the Missouri Legislature passed Senate Bill 63, authorizing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. With this transition to a statewide system, counties participating in the program were asked to approve a renewed user agreement with Saint Louis County. This agreement permits the transfer of county data to the State of Missouri.