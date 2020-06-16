Grundy County Commission approves digitization of mapping for county assessors office

The Grundy County Commission approved Tuesday, June 16th the digitization of mapping for the Grundy County Assessor’s Office. The mapping will allow mobile access to Midland GIS data. GIS stands for Geographic Information System.

The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department reported deck repair is complete on a bridge on Northeast 30th Street. The bridge is scheduled for replacement. Work continues on several bridges and culvert sites damaged by flooding last year.

A conference call was held with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives regarding site inspections and completion of work regarding a disaster declaration involving severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last year. The call reviewed work being done on a low water crossing on Northwest Rail Lane. Documentation was requested on proof of maintenance and responsibility of the site to qualify for FEMA funding.

Stephanie Williams with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation announced her retirement to the commission. Shelby Berkemeir will replace Williams later this month.

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation Chairperson Bob Hughes discussed economic recovery processed because of COVID-19. He presented information on new trends in existing commerce and new entrepreneurship clients.

North Central Missouri Business Facilitation is a non-profit organization that provides free assistance to businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business. It serves Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, and Harrison counties.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray attended a Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday, June 16th.

He will also participate in a conference call the morning of Friday, June 19th at 10 o’clock regarding recent guidance from the United States Treasury Department involving CARES Act funding for local governments. Counselor to the Treasury Secretary Dan Kowalski will be available to answer questions.

