Grundy County Commission approves bids for piping, culverts and fuel

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved the replacement of the transmission in an ambulance and accepted bids for pipe and fuel on March 30th.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the Ford OEM replacement transmission for Grundy County Ambulance Medic 2 is estimated to cost $5,000.

A bid for metal pipes was accepted from Metal Culverts. The price varied from $23.85 per foot for the 24-inch pipe to $58.25 per foot for 48-inch pipe.

Bids for plastic pipes were accepted from Owens Trenching and Viebrock. The price for pipes from Owens varied from $5.80 per foot for 12-inch black pipe to $22.61 per foot for 24-foot for gray pipe. Viebrock’s bid price varied from $16.91 per foot for 24-inch black pipe to $57.67 per foot for 48-inch gray pipe.

The Grundy County Commission accepted fuel bids from Landes Oil and MFA Oil for five cents less than the pump price.

Related