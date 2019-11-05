Grundy County Commission approves bid for new ambulance

The Grundy County Commission on Tuesday morning approved the only bid received for a new ambulance.

The bid was from Pinnacle Emergency Equipment for $179,112 for a 2019 Ford with a new Braun box. The ambulance is the same style as the current ambulances, and it is expected to be in Grundy County in 2020.

No snow removal bids were received, but the commission reports it plans to contact people who have dealt with snow removal in the past and find someone to do the work.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray and First District Commissioner Don Sager plan to attend a Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Command System 400 class with Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs in the Training Room at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton Thursday and Friday.

Second District Commissioner Joe Brinser has already attended a FEMA ICS 400 class.

