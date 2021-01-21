Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission has approved placing a question on the April ballot asking if the county should enforce brush control adjacent to county roads.

The measure involves a Missouri statute, which states the “brush shall be cut, burned, or otherwise destroyed as often as necessary in order to keep such lands accessible for purposes of maintenance and safety of the county road and to prevent brush from interfering with any vehicle that may travel the road.”

If the measure was approved, the county commission would notify the landowner of the requirements of the law in writing and allow the owner 30 days from the delivery date to eradicate the brush. The county would have the authority to enter the land and keep an account of expenses incurred in eradicating the brush, which could then be charged to the landowner on his or her taxes.

