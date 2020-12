Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission has approved a contract agreement regarding audits with McBride, Lock, and Associates for $18,500.

The agreement involves a financial audit for the years 2019-2020 as well as a single audit for 2020 to be conducted in 2021.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard notes McBride, Lock, and Associates have previously done audits for the county.

