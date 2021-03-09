Grundy County Commission appoints second individual as interim Public Administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on March 9th appointed a rural Trenton resident as the interim Grundy County Public Administrator. Adria Moore will start the position on March 10th.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports Moore has been working at EverCare Pharmacy in Trenton and has a financial background.

She will hold the interim position until the governor appoints someone as a public administrator. The person the governor appoints will hold the position until the next general election.

The commission accepted Jill Eaton’s resignation as public administrator last month. She previously reported she accepted a position as the clerk for the probate division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

