Following a closed session for personnel Thursday evening, the Grundy County Commission appointed Trenton resident Ann Plumb as interim Public Administrator.

The appointment comes after accepting Jill Eaton’s resignation earlier this month. Ms. Plumb’s appointment is effective immediately. Ms. Plumb is currently employed by Preferred Family Healthcare and will be segmenting her position from that firm to her new role as interim Public Administrator.

