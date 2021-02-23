Grundy County Commission appoint health officer; participate in conference with NRCS

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Commission appointed a county health officer and participated in a conference call with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) representatives regarding a Streambank Stabilization project the morning of February 23rd.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports Elizabeth Gibson was reappointed as the county health officer.

The commission, Marty Comstock and Dennis Speichenger of NRCS, County Clerk Betty Spickard, Jackie Soptic, and Chris Hoffman with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation discussed the Streambank Stabilization project on Highway 6 near the Thompson River Bridge. Two landowners who would be affected by the project, Terry and Ron Herrin, also were present.

Comstock reported the estimated construction cost for the project is $349,000. If the commission agrees to an agreement with NRCS, it would be a cost-share program, and the NRCS could fund 75%. Work would have to be completed by October 9th.

Hoffman noted the Missouri Department of Transportation committed $120,000 to the project. The IDC has committed to funding $45,000.

Concerns were raised about how the county would pay for the letting of engineering bids. The county is the sponsor, and the sponsor is responsible for that. Spickard noted there is no money in the budget for the project. She and Commissioner Don Sager commented the budget cannot be amended. Ray said he thought the commission could find a way to circumvent the financial path to pay for bid letting.

It was reported at the county commission meeting that work has wrapped up in Grundy County on a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration involving severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in the summer of 2019.

The commission will hold a closed session meeting at the courthouse in Trenton Thursday to discuss personnel.

