Grundy County Commission anticipates receiving over $1.1M in COVID-19 relief

The Grundy County Commission reports the county anticipates receiving $1,155,602 in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on or about Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Grundy County will use guidelines provided by the United States Department of Treasury and State of Missouri in making determinations about the use, including allocation and award of the funds. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the county is in the process of reviewing the CARES Act requirements and guidelines. The county plans to develop policies addressing issues related to the next anticipated steps in the process, including who can apply to receive the funds and process and requirements to do so.

Ray notes the funding does not expire until December. More information regarding Grundy County’s allocation and distribution of CARES Act funds is to be released by the county as it becomes available.

The Grundy County Commission on Tuesday morning amended the county’s state of emergency declaration to follow the health department’s guidelines. The health department reported there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The commission appointed Scott May of Modine Manufacturing as a representative for Grundy County to the Workforce Development Board. Max Dickerson, Delores Newtown, and Cindi Chrisman were reappointed to the Grundy County Senior Citizen Tax Board for four-year terms.

The courthouse in Trenton will be closed Friday in observance of Harry S Truman’s birthday.

