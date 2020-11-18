Grundy County Commission agenda includes county agencies, road and bridge reports

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will review a hazard mitigation plan next week.

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be at the commission’s weekly meeting at the courthouse in Trenton on November 24th at 1:15 to discuss the matter.

Other items on the agenda include Road and Bridge at 8:30, Emergency Management at 9 o’clock, and Carlee Quinn with the University of Missouri Extension at 9:30. Also on the agenda are the Grundy County Ambulance at 10 o’clock, Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton at 10:30, and Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations at 11 o’clock.

