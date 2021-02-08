Grundy County Commission adds discussion of 2nd Amendment to agenda for Tuesday meeting

Local News February 8, 2021 KTTN News
Grundy County Courthouse Trenton Missouri
An additional topic has been announced for Tuesday’s meeting (February 9th) of the Grundy County Commission. Commissioners at 8:30 are to discuss the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, which involves the right to bear arms.

The Camden County Commission recently adopted an ordinance intended to protect their county residents’ Second Amendment rights.

The ordinance is closely following the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) bill reportedly on the legislative floor for the state level. The bill is described as offering protections on all federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations which infringe on rights guaranteed by the U.S. Second Amendment.

