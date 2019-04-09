Grundy County Commission accepts bids for fuel, pipes and concrete

The Grundy County Commission accepted bids for fuel, pipes, and concrete Tuesday morning.

The commission accepted two bids for gasoline and diesel fuel. The bids were from MFA of Trenton and Landes Oil of Trenton for five cents off the pump price. A bid from Metal Culverts of Columbia was accepted for metal pipes. It was the only bid submitted for metal pipes. A bid from Owens Trenching of Laredo was accepted for polyethylene pipes. It was the lowest of three bids received. The price of the metal and polyethylene pipes varies depending on various options.

The sole bid for concrete was accepted from Fischer Concrete of Sedalia. The base price was for $111 per cubic yard for five bag mix and $135 per cubic yard for eight bag mix.