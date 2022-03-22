Grundy County Commission accepts bids for CART rock and concrete

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission accepted bids for CART rock and concrete on March 22nd.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports two bids were submitted for CART rock, and both were accepted. Townships can choose if they want to use Norris Quarries or Trager Limestone. Rock prices vary for each company.

The Grundy County Commission accepted the only bid submitted for concrete, which was from Jamesport Concrete. The bid was for $140 per cubic yard for six bag mix and $158 for eight bag mix.

Mowing bids were tabled until the commission can check on insurance for companies that submitted bids.

