Grundy County Commission accepts bids

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission accepted multiple bids on March 28th.

Bids were accepted from Landes Oil, MFA, and the People’s Coop for gasoline and diesel fuel for use by the sheriff’s office, ambulances, and road and bridge trucks and equipment. County Clerk Courtney Campbell reports the bids from Landes and MFA were for five cents off the pump price. The People’s Coop’s bid was for three cents off the pump price.

Thane Denny’s bid was accepted for lawn mowing at the Bethel, Sires, and Wynne cemeteries and Road and Bridge lot, pending proof of insurance. The bid was for $280 total per mowing at all of the locations. It was the lowest of the two bids.

The commission accepted the only bid for CART rock for the township and Road and Bridge needs. The bid was from Norris Quarries and involved different types of rock at different prices.

Bids from Oden and Viebrock were accepted for construction steel for the Road and Bridge Department. There were various types of steel included in the bids at different prices.

Bids were accepted from Metal Culverts, Viebrock, and Owens Trenching for pipes. Owens Trenching’s bid only included plastic pipes. The bids involved different types of pipes for various prices.

One bid was received for a 2014 Ford F-150. The Grundy County Commission tabled the matter.

The commission received one bid for concrete, but it was not submitted by the deadline.

Related