Grundy County Commission accepts bid for concrete work

The Grundy County Commission, on August 24, accepted a concrete bid from Joe Devorss for concrete work at the courthouse in Trenton.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the work on the east side of the courthouse will cost $26,640, and the work on the north side will cost $9,400. The work will include six-inch concrete, fiberglass rebar, and sealant.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray previously reported the concrete work at the courthouse would involve replacing part of the sidewalk by the north entrance to improve drainage and prepare for installing new doors at the courthouse. The work also includes replacing the drive on the east side of the courthouse and putting in a new small parking lot for county vehicles. New flag holders will be installed in correlation with the concrete work and will be installed where the concrete work is being done.

