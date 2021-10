Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission is accepting bids for a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sealed bids, marked “SEALED BID,” will be accepted in the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Trenton until October 26th at 8:30 in the morning, at which time they will be publicly opened.

The county commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

