Grundy County Clerk’s office to accept appointments regarding assessed values on property

The Grundy County Clerk’s office will be accepting appointments from property owners who wish to discuss letters received earlier this year on assessed values. These are the letters that were mailed after the first of the year by the Grundy County Assessors’ office with a return date no later than March 1st.

Meetings of the Grundy County Board of Equalization can be scheduled for Monday, July 17th. State statutes require an appointment for the assessment meetings to be made by the second Monday of July which is the 10th.

The Grundy County Clerk reports anyone wanting to meet with the board of equalization to first visit with the Grundy County Assessor to discuss the property valuations. That office is on the first floor of the Grundy county courthouse or call 660-359-4040, extension 2.

If not satisfied with the results, a meeting can be scheduled for July 17th, however, paperwork is due by July 10th at the office of the Grundy County Clerk before an appointment can be set. The clerk’s phone number is 660 359 4040, extension 4.

