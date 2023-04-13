Grundy County Clerk’s Office releases results of write-in votes in April 4th election

Local News April 12, 2023 KTTN News
The Grundy County Clerk’s Office has released write-in vote results from the April 4th election for two positions on the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors. No one ran for the three-year terms.

One hundred fifty-four write-in votes were received. Individuals receiving the highest number of write-in votes were Megan Devorss with 14 and Larry Bunnell and Nick McHargue with seven each. Tom Stanturf and Patricia Whitaker each received six votes. Jeanette Hudson and Kay Moore each had five votes. Andy Burress had four write-in votes.

Six individuals each received three votes. Nine individuals each got two votes. One write-in vote was given to numerous other individuals.

There were also 15 blank write-in votes.

Sunnyview Nursing Home Administrator Trish Smith reports the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will review the election results before deciding who will fill the two board seats.

