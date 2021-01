Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County Clerk and Budget Officer Betty Spickard will hold a public hearing with the Grundy County Commission before preparation of the 2021 budget document.

The hearing will be at the courthouse in Trenton on the morning of January 19th at 9 o’clock.

It will include general revenue, road and bridge, assessment, ambulance, and law enforcement funds as well as other funds included in the Grundy County Budget.

Final adoption of the budget is set for January 26th.

Related