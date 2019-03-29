Grundy County Clerk reports on number of absentee ballots cast for April 2 election

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office reports 111 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s Municipal Election had been returned or voted on as of Friday morning, March 29, 2019.

Another 20 absentee ballots had been requested but had not yet been received by the county clerk’s office. Seventy-three voted absentee in Grundy County in last April’s election.

Tuesday’s election includes races for Trenton’s Mayor and each of the city’s four wards as well as the Trenton R-9 School District bond levy.

The county clerk’s offices in Grundy and Livingston counties will be open for absentee voting Saturday. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton will be open from 8 o’clock until noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open from 8:30 until 12:30.

Monday is the last day to vote absentee for Tuesday’s election with county clerks offices open until 5 o’clock Monday evening.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.