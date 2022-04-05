Grundy County Clerk reports on absentee ballots

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Clerks’ office reports as many as 110 absentee ballots were cast in advance of Tuesday’s election.

Clerk Betty Spickard said 132 requests for absentees were made including 22 that have yet to be voted and returned to the county clerk’s office. This compares to 124 absentee ballots cast last year in the April election in Grundy county.

Both last year, and this year, ballots locally included races for the Trenton City Council and Trenton R-9 board of education. This year, there also are races for the Grundy County Health Department board.

