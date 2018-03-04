Grundy County Clerk releases calendar of dates regarding April 3 election

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office has released specific dates pertaining to the April 3rd election.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Wednesday, March 7th. The last day to be declared as a write-in candidate is March 23rd. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is March 28th, and the last day to vote absentee in the county clerk’s office is April 2nd.

The office will be open April 2nd until 5 o’clock in the evening and will be open for absentee voting Saturday, March 31st from 8 o’clock to noon.

A Supervisory Judges Meeting will be in the lower level courtroom of the courthouse in Trenton the afternoon of April 2nd at 2 o’clock.

Like this: Like Loading...