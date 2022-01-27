Grundy County Clerk corrects information on election filing for Laredo Fire Protection District Board of Directors

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office has provided corrected information on the election filing for the Laredo Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Kevin Eckert filed for the open position.

Information originally provided to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office contained a mistake.

The Laredo Fire Protection District will forgo an election on April 5th because there is one candidate and one open position. A law allows governmental jurisdictions to go without an election when the number of candidates is equal to the number of positions to be filled.

Related