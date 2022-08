Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As of the deadline late Monday afternoon, August 1, 2022, a total of 237 absentee ballots had been cast at the Grundy County Clerk’s office. Another 16 requested ballots were still out.

The office reported some three dozen ballots were cast in person Monday.

This year’s total is quite similar to the absentee vote count in the last primary election which was August of 2020. For that election, the Grundy County absentee count was 232.