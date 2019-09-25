Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group provides vital services to cancer patients

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group is in its second year and spokesperson Cindy Jennings says the group helps Grundy County breast cancer patients by providing them with care bags, gas cards, and Visa cards.

The group also provides education on breast cancer, participates in parades and fundraising events, and is the sponsor of the Trenton R-9 Pink Out games.

Ruby Walker says there are several Pink Out games coming up including girls golf at the Riverside Country Club October 1st, softball and volleyball October 8th, and football October 11th. The football Pink Out will include the football players, cheerleaders, marching band, Colorguard, and mascots.

Walker says a booth will be set up with information on breast cancer awareness and the services provided by the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group. There will also be T-shirts for sale and sample items from the group’s store.

Several organizations are assisting the support group with the Pink Out games including the Grundy County Health Department who is donating pink squeeze balls that volleyball players and football cheerleaders will give to the crowds. The Quarterback Club is acquiring pink socks for football players, Cindy Jennings is purchasing pink gloves for the marching band and the Student Council will supply football and softball players with eyeblack pink ribbon strips.

Walker says coaches and administrators have been supportive and engaged in planning the events. She notes that state cancer profiles report Grundy County averages 14 breast cancer diagnoses every year, which is 140 in 10 years.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group operates its store in the same building as the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s Women’s Health Services on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton. Jennings says CAPNCM allows the support group to use the space for free.

The store’s inventory is donated items that are given away to breast cancer patients for free. Available items include bras, prosthetics, compression vests and sleeves, wigs, heating gel, hats, scarves, and pillows.

Appointments are necessary to shop at the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group’s store. More information can be obtained and appointments can be made by contacting Cindy Jennings at 359-1923 or Ruby Walker at 359-7569 or Women’s Health Services at 359-2855.

