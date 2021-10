Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will discuss snow removal and elementary building repairs next week. The board will meet on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include a COVID-19 report, a review of policy updates, and a bus barn update. A closed session is also listed for individual personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

