Grundy County Board of Education approves purchase of record-keeping system

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education the evening of Monday, September 14th approved purchasing the SpedTrack record-keeping system for the district’s special education program for $2,700.

During a food service report, it was announced the district received a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Food Service grant for $5,940 to pay for a new dishwasher at the elementary school. The district also received a grant from the Midwest Dairy Association for $1,200 to purchase smoothie machines for the elementary and high schools for the breakfast program.

Grundy R-5 will participate in the Seamless Summer Option program to provide free breakfast and lunch for students until the United States Department of Agriculture funds are expended.

The new high school breakfast program was reviewed. The average participation is 23% per day. The board approved graduation in the high school gym on the afternoon of May 15th at 2 o’clock. Final bus routes were also approved for the school year.

No announcements were made from a closed session to discuss personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

