Grundy County Board of Education accepts window replacement bid, approves bid for central air installation

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on March 17th accepted bids for work at the elementary school.

One bid was from Kramer Contracting to replace 37 windows in the building for $46,880. It was the only bid submitted. That work is to be completed this summer. Another bid was from Wyatt Heating and Cooling for installing central air for $55,000. It was also the only bid submitted.

A sports cooperative with Newtown-Harris was reviewed. The board agreed to meet with Newtown-Harris Board representatives to complete the details of the agreement for the next school year.

An Early Childhood Special Education Agreement was approved with Pleasant View R-6. The agreement will be in effect through the 2024-2025 school year.

Preliminary salary information for the next school year was discussed. The final proposal will be presented at the April board meeting.

The board heard a report on the Supply Chain Assistance Grant that Grundy R-5 received to assist in food purchases for the district food service program. The total will be $7,258.

The board also heard a report on the Highway Patrol bus inspection. All of the district’s buses passed.

After a closed session, the board took action on personnel matters.

The retirement was approved for Custodian Gene Schreffler after 29 years of service to the district, Elementary Secretary Charla Pipes with 23 years of service, and Librarian Mindi Clark with eight years of service.

The board approved the employment of Nicole Head as a speech pathologist.

Cindy Collins was hired as a two-day-a-week social worker. Pleasant View will employ Collins three days a week as a social worker.

Robin Griswold was approved for the district for Parents as Teachers.

All certified staff members were offered contracts for the next school year.

