The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lathrop man on a capias warrant on November 8 on a probation violation.

Fifty-five-year-old David Lee Miller’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 9.

According to court documents, Miller was accused of possessing methamphetamine in July 2022.